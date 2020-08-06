AZ investigating ‘hundreds of thousands’ of unemployment claims for fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is reviewing hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims for possible fraud, according to Arizona Family. It’s a sharp increase from just a month and a half ago when the Department of Economic Security said it was investigating 5,000 suspicious claims.
Cases of unemployment fraud are sweeping the state and the country. Federal officials point to a suspected fraud ring targeting the nation’s unemployment systems, as federal unemployment assistance boosted claims by $600 a week.
Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES, told Arizona Family that Arizona has flagged “hundreds of thousands” of suspicious unemployment claims. He said the agency has also received 25,640 reports of unemployment fraud. More than 5,000 have been confirmed to be fraudlent, while a majority are still pending review.
Since the pandemic began, DES has paid out more than $8.15 billion in unemployment claims. Bezio did not say how much money the state believes it has paid out in fraudulent benefits. For perspective, Washington state officials told reporters this week they've lost almost $600 million to pandemic unemployment scammers.
Arizona Family reported that anyone who is caught filing a fraudulent unemployment claim could face felony charges. Victims of this fraud should immediately notify their employers, DES and credit reporting agencies, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
