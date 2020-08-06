Bank of America signs agreement with Department of Labor to help nursing parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents working at Bank of America locations in Arizona will now have access to better resources when it comes to nursing their children. That’s a new rule that came out of an agreement between the international bank and the U.S. Department of Labor signed earlier this week.
The move comes after an investigation found nursing parents weren’t given adequate break time or space to breastfeed or pump at one of the bank’s Tucson locations, according to a news release from the Department of Labor.
Federal law requires nursing parents are provided with space other than a bathroom to pump or breastfeed as well as adequate break time for parents to do so.
Changes will start at Bank of America locations in Arizona and then be implemented nationwide. The company will have to implement modifications within their buildings geared toward nursing parents and provide training to managers on the nursing policy.
As part of the agreement, nursing parents who want to take parental leave will receive a new parent information packet and information on federal policies on nursing.
