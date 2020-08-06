Cochise County authorities capture bomb suspect in Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Cochise County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a man in Benson, AZ. who was reportedly making bomb threats at an establishment.
This was a collaborative effort between CCSD, the Benson Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Reports indicate that a man at a bar-and-grill in Mescal, near Benson, began acting erratically at the establishment- making bomb threats against patrons.
The 50-year-old man, who has not been identified, left the establishment after authorities were notified and began driving westbound on I-10.
Authorities followed in pursuit.
CCSD said the suspect turned around while being chased, and continued the excursion eastbound towards Benson, causing a traffic accident along the way and multiple road closures
Authorities were finally able to to trap the suspect at the Safeway plaza in Benson after DPS installed a spike bar along his way.
The driver finally slowed down and pulled into the parking lot, crashing against a pole near one of the Safeway entrances.
Authorities quickly evacuated the area and called a bomb squad to assess the situation.
At around 7:47 p.m., Cochise County finally removed threats to the public and reopened roads, but the plaza area remains closed for further investigation.
More updates will be given as information becomes available.
