FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat beats on!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 6, 2020 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated August 6 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to dominate the forecast bringing us above average temperatures and small chances for storms.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with a 10% chance of an isolated storm. High of 105F.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s. Mostly clear.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high of 105F.

SATURDAY: A high of 106F under sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104F.

