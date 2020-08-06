FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat beats on!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to dominate the forecast bringing us above average temperatures and small chances for storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with a 10% chance of an isolated storm. High of 105F.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s. Mostly clear.
FRIDAY: Sunny with high of 105F.
SATURDAY: A high of 106F under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
