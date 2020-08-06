FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The monsoon continues to disappoint with no rain in the near future for Tucson.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 6, 2020 at 2:33 PM MST - Updated August 6 at 2:36 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summertime is supposed to be hot in Southern Arizona, but not this hot. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average by this weekend.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s. Mostly clear.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high of 105F.

SATURDAY: A high of 106F under mainly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 106F.

