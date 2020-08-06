Mobile COVID-19 testing sites to open across Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The county will open nine mobile COVID-19 testing sites ranging from downtown Tucson to Sells in an effort to increase testing for the disease.
The drive-thru testing blitz will run from Tuesday, Aug. 11 to Wednesday, Aug. 19 at various locations across the county. There are 20,000 tests designated for the sites with an expected turnaround of four days, according to a memorandum from the county.
For more information on how to register, click here.
Find the full list of mobile testing sites below:
