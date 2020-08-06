Much of Arizona seeing moderate or severe drought conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many of us are left wondering when the Monsoon will return. With a skimpy Monsoon so far, large portions of Arizona are now seeing concerning drought conditions.
The latest weekly Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows Pima County mostly facing severe drought conditions. It also shows 82% of Arizona in moderate or severe drought, impacting areas with more than 5.2 million residents.
Last week’s map showed 47% of the state under drought conditions, KTAR News reported.
To read the full article from KTAR News, click HERE.
