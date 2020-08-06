Oro Valley releases approved budget for new fiscal year

“The Town’s budget this year is very conservative, and based on guidance from the Council, the Town will wait to move forward on large-scale projects until we have a better picture of the economic impacts of COVID-19 on Town revenues,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “This year’s budget process was challenging due to the pandemic. Our staff did a phenomenal job of responding to the financial impacts of COVID-19, and because of their efforts—expenditure cutbacks, hiring and travel freezes—the Town is in solid financial shape and can continue to provide quality service to Oro Valley residents.”