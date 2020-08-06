Oro Valley releases approved budget for new fiscal year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Town Council approved the adoption of the final budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 in a meeting last month.
The amount of $105.4 million; a $5.6 million, or 5.1 percent decrease from the Adopted Fiscal Year 2019/2020 Budget of $110 million has been approved.
“The Town’s budget this year is very conservative, and based on guidance from the Council, the Town will wait to move forward on large-scale projects until we have a better picture of the economic impacts of COVID-19 on Town revenues,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “This year’s budget process was challenging due to the pandemic. Our staff did a phenomenal job of responding to the financial impacts of COVID-19, and because of their efforts—expenditure cutbacks, hiring and travel freezes—the Town is in solid financial shape and can continue to provide quality service to Oro Valley residents.”
