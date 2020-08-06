Parents changing up home spaces for online learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In just a few days, the majority of students in Arizona will have made the transition to online- resulting in parents having to make changes at home to accommodate to the new learning environment.
While laptops and other communication technologies are being provided by schools, the classroom learning space is transferring to bedrooms, living rooms and kitchen counters- encouraging parents to get creative.
Melemapu Walker is one of those parents. She currently works from home and two of her three kids are enrolled in elementary school. One of her bedrooms spaces is now a small classroom.
”I thought it’d be easier to have my two sons to be in the same room with me, just so they’re not alone,” said Walker.
She shared that small adjustments can be effective in creating a simple working space. By using a small table, a white board, a black table cloth and placing chairs at opposite sides, her kids now have a comfortable place to do their homework.
She’s also placed a power cord by the desk to keep her kids’ laptops fully charged while they learning online.
Other parents are engaging in similar projects.
Paloma Abeyta transformed a kitchen counter into an office space for herself and her dining area into a learning space for two of her three kids. She’s beginning classes at Pima Community College this Fall.
“As a single mom of three small children, I want to teach my kids to look up no matter how dark circumstances look- and try their best,” said Abeyta.
“The purpose of my new desk is so that I can attend online classes at the same time that my kids do during this pandemic.”
She said it took her about a month to complete the project, taking time on and off from mom-duty to slowly reach her goal.
“When I was done, I looked at the outcome and learned that I could do it all on my own.”
She said her strategy for keeping her kids engaged is to make them feel important- so if her kids see her focused in her own school work, they will follow her example.
“That way they feel that as I am on my desk doing school work, they are also helping me by doing their school work right next to me.”
Both Walker and Abeyta say that it’s most important to find a space specifically dedicated for school and homework- an area with with little distractions such as television, pets and games.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.