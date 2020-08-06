Parents, educators split on kids returning to classrooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday night, several educators and parents took the streets of Tucson for another Motor March. This time, participants called on Governor Doug Ducey to require all schools in Arizona stay online, at least until certain benchmarks are met.
Even though Pima County school districts have decided to postpone in-person lessons, some teachers say there needs to be a statewide mandate.
“We want our children to be safe,” said Amber Yandell. “We don’t want anyone to die this upcoming year.”
Yandell is so passionate about this, the preschool teacher is not returning to work this fall.
“I never imagined myself not working with kids,” she said. “That’s always been my dream, it’s always been my goal.”
Recently, Gov. Ducey said the state would allow school districts to remain fully online without risking funding.
“The leniency is a little bit better, but that still leaves people the option to be putting their staff and students at risk,” said Yandell. “So, we need it to be a requirement for schools to go online.”
Not everyone agrees with this. Several parents took to social media, expressing their desire to send their children back to class. One woman pointed out daycares have been open this entire time.
Monica Hughes is a single mother with three school-aged children.
“I also work full-time in an office and it’s basically impossible to juggle all of that, especially when you don’t have a spouse to back up your income,” she said. “[I’ve] been working every day. We need our teachers in classrooms.”
Hughes says she worries about the quality of education her children will receive.
“Children as it is are already not learning proper communication skills because they sit on a computer or a tablet,” she said.
While Hughes admits some people are more susceptible to the virus than others, she urges districts to give parents a choice.
On Tuesday, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman sent out the following letter, saying it is “unlikely” that any school will be able to reopen safely for hybrid or in-person learning on August 17th.
“Medical professionals don’t agree that it’s safe and we need to wait for their green light,” Yandell said.
“We have to learn how to live our lives with this virus because it’s not going to go away,” Hughes said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.