Prescott Valley infant suffers serious dog bite, flown to Phoenix hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby boy in Prescott Valley was severely hurt after being bitten by the family dog on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Arizona Family, the mother was watching her 9-month-old son when the dog attacked around 4 p.m. She quickly intervened and called 911. The infant was taken to the Yavapai Region Medical center.
His injuries were so bad he had to be flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for more treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.
Prescott Valley police say the incident is under investigation. No other information was available.
