Signs of wildlife, plant life emerge after Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Signs of wildlife and plant life offer hope of a thriving ecosystem after the devastating Bighorn Fire.
Arizona Game and Fish tweeted photos today of two survivors of the fire. The photos showed a white-tailed deer and an Arizona black rattlesnake. They also said they are seeing more green on Mt. Lemmon this week.
Catalina Highway is open to Summerhaven and Ski Valley, but nearly 20 were ticketed for violating closures in other areas. Several days ago AZ Game and Fish tweeted photos of new greenery growth in the Santa Catalinas. This greenery will feed the surviving animals.
