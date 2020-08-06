Students in Surprise school exposed to porn in virtual classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A virtual classroom of students in Surprise were exposed to pornography on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Leaders at Legacy Tradition School say a student used a fake email address to get to the classroom and shared an inappropriate video.
The class is back on Thursday morning with more cybersecurity.
According to a report in AZFamily, Legacy Traditional Schools said they filed a report with the Surprise Police Department about the incident.
Read the full AZFamily report HERE.
There was no word on any possible charges against the student.
