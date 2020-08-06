Tucson man charged with 1st degree murder after fatal stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is behind bars following a deadly stabbing.
According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Marissa Hernandez, it happened on Sunday August 2 in the 4900 block of N. La Cholla Blvd. which is just north of Ruthrauff Rd.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Caitlin Hinson. Deputy Hernandez says she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
58-year-old Robert Gaona was arrested and charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to jail records, he’s being held on a $707,500 bond.
Updates will be available as more information is available.
