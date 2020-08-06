Tucson police search for midtown hit-and-run suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is in the hospital following a hit-and-run collision in midtown that happened over the weekend.
Officials with the Tucson Police Department say the collision happened Friday, July 31 at around 6:30 p.m. near the 200 block of East Grant Road. The driver hit the woman, who is in her 30s, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say the driver slowed down at first but then fled the scene East on Grant Road.
Details about the driver are limited but police say they are searching for a blue, four-door passenger vehicle, according to an email from Officer Frank Magos, a TPD spokesperson. No arrests or citations have been made.
Anyone with information on the collision should call 88-CRIME.
