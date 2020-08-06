Tucson Pops Orchestra gives performance updates following COVID-19 closures

“This is a serious situation for these dedicated professional musicians”, said Co-Executive Director Fran Bettinger. “We designated the PPP money that we received earlier this year to be used to pay our musicians to create virtual music performances”. So far this year, they have produced two wonderful music videos; My Yiddishe Momme for Mother’s Day and America the Beautiful for the 4th of July. Battle Hymn of the Republic for Labor Day weekend is currently in production. Release dates and links will be available at tucsonpops.org later this month.