Tucson Pops Orchestra gives performance updates following COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Board of Directors of the Tucson Pops Orchestra made the difficult decision to cancel the fall season of Music Under the Stars, which was scheduled to begin on September 6th.
“With the pandemic still so active in our community, and gathering restrictions placed on public places throughout the city, we had to make this decision for the safety of our musicians and guests” said Maestro László Veres, longtime Pops conductor.
Veres is pleased to announce that the “Best of the Pops” concert recordings will be broadcast throughout the “season” on KUAT, 89.1FM, the local NPR affiliate. Working with Tucson Pops board member Andy Bade who is the Classical Music Program Coordinator and Afternoon Host on KUAT, they have selected a variety of previously recorded pops concerts sure to bring back some great memories for concert goers at home.
Each concert will air on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and repeat on Sundays at 9 p.m. Launch date and program details will be available at tucsonpops.org later this month.
The Board is also committed to ensuring work for the musicians, most of whom are TSO players whose regular season has also been cancelled.
“This is a serious situation for these dedicated professional musicians”, said Co-Executive Director Fran Bettinger. “We designated the PPP money that we received earlier this year to be used to pay our musicians to create virtual music performances”. So far this year, they have produced two wonderful music videos; My Yiddishe Momme for Mother’s Day and America the Beautiful for the 4th of July. Battle Hymn of the Republic for Labor Day weekend is currently in production. Release dates and links will be available at tucsonpops.org later this month.
The spring season of Music Under the Stars is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 6, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.