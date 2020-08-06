UArizona Health Sciences researcher studies statins for stroke therapy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences aim to reduce the devastating effects of strokes by developing therapeutic treatments for acute stroke using a commonly prescribed class of drugs – cholesterol-reducing statins.
Every year in the United States, about 800,000 people experience a stroke.
Using a $2.79 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), a unit of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Patrick T. Ronaldson, PhD, hopes to solve one of the main challenges when it comes to post-stroke treatments – the effective delivery of neuroprotective drugs, specifically statins, into the brain.
Dr. Ronaldson studies ischemic stroke, which occurs when blood supplied to the brain is obstructed by a clot. Current treatments, which focus on removing the blockage, are limited by time and treatment options. Many patients don’t arrive at the hospital in time to undergo surgery or receive the one drug that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of ischemic stroke.
Research dating back to the mid-2000s offers clinical evidence that statins are effective in providing neuroprotection to stroke patients. When given to patients at high-risk for stroke, statins reduce the incidence of stroke. In post-stroke patients, statins decrease risk of recurrent strokes and improve functional outcomes.
Eventually, Dr. Ronaldson would like to formulate statins that could be administered intravenously, which would allow medical professionals to deliver these drugs even earlier. Currently, statins are only sold in tablet form for oral delivery. That can be problematic for stroke patients, many of whom cannot swallow in the 24 hours immediately following a stroke.
