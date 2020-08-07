Canada’s last intact ice shelf collapses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Milne Ice Shelf in Canada, which has remained intact for the past 4000 years, has broken apart into smaller iceberg islands- scientists say its due to global warming.
Adrienne White of the Canadian Ice Service noticed that satellite photos showed that about 43 percent of the ice shelf had broken off towards the end of July.
Two giant icebergs formed along with smaller ones, and are beginning to drift away. The biggest is nearly the size of Manhattan.
“This is a huge, huge block of ice, " White said. “If one of these is moving towards an oil rig, there’s nothing you can really do aside from move your oil rig.'
According to date, temperatures from May to early August have been 9 degrees (Fahrenheit) warmer in the region than the 1980-2010 average.
University of Ottawa glaciology professor Luke Copland said that this- on top of an Arctic that’s been warming faster than the rest of the globe, is further catalyzing ice shelf melting.
“Without a doubt, it’s climate change,” Copland said, noting the ice shelf is melting from both hotter air above and warmer water below.
White said that Canada used to have large continuous ice shelves across the northern coast territory of Nunavut, but it’s been breaking apart over the last decade because of anthropocentric global warming.
“There aren’t very many ice shelves around the Arctic anymore,” Copland said. “It seems we’ve lost pretty much all of them from northern Greenland and the Russian Arctic. There may be a few in a few protected fjords.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.