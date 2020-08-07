Duplex residents displaced by fire that began as vehicle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire that extended to a midtown duplex early on Friday, Aug. 7.
According to information from TFD, the fire began as a vehicle fire at a duplex in the 900 block of E. Holoway Drive at about 5 a.m.
Leaking fuel and a downed power line created additional hazards for the firefighters who were trying to keep the fire from destroying the duplex.
The Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.
There was no immediate word on any possible injuries.
A damage estimate was not yet available.
