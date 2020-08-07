FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot weekend ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 7, 2020 at 3:59 AM MST - Updated August 7 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summertime is supposed to be hot in Southern Arizona, but not this hot. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average by this weekend.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high of 105F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: A high of 106F under mainly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 106F.

