Former caretaker in Mohave County sentenced to 5 years for escape, theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former caretaker who worked in the Kingman area, was sentenced to five years in prison after being charged with escape and theft.
Michael Thomas DeArmond, 65 was originally arrested in 2018 for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2015 case. DeArmond was released from custody in 2018, but ordered to return to the Mohave County Jail by a specific date. When DeArmond failed to return, he was charged with escape in the second degree.
In 2016, DeArmond was convicted of theft, as a class 3 felony, in Mohave County Superior Court and placed on supervised probation for four years. DeArmond was employed as a caretaker in the Kingman area; investigators determined that between 2011 and 2014 he had submitted false time sheets and was overpaid approximately $22,000.
On July 13, 2020, DeArmond was sentenced to 1.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry for his escape charge. He was also sentenced to a term of 3.5 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
