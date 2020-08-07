Here’s how to decrease your household water consumption

If you think your pool or spa is losing more water than normal, try this simple bucket test. It will indicate how fast the pool or spa is losing water.1. Fill the pool to its normal level.2. Fill an empty bucket one inch from the top with pool water.3. Place the bucket on the first or second step. Place a few brick or rocks inside to keep it from floating away.4. Mark the water level inside the bucket.5. Mark the water level of the pool on the outside of the bucket.6. Operate the pool for 24 hours just as it had been when a leak was first suspected.7. After 24 hours, compare the two levels. If the pool water (outside mark) goes down more than the inside water level, there is probably a leak.