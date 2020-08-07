Hospitals in Beirut reach capacity, ask for international assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hospitals in Lebanon are asking for international assistance after the number of wounded patients seeking treatment after the explosions in Beirut are exceeding their capacity.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, two massive explosions caused thousands of deaths and injuries and damaged more than half of the urban area in Lebanese capital, Beirut.
Hospitals in the area were damaged due to the explosions, leading to the suspension of many of their operations. Doctors and nurses who were not injured during the explosions were transferred to other hospitals to assist victims.
“The hospital can’t be used any more. Many engineers said that the building structure has been damaged, which will lead to collapse easily, so we’ll move to another new hospital. A new makeshift hospital will be established here to allow children and injured people to receive treatment. We’ll move after the new hospital completes its construction,” said Carlin Thacker, a person in charge of a hospital.
The Lebanese Health Ministry says the total number of casualties exceeds 5000. This number is increasing at a rate of 1000 per day, adding pressure to proper treatment at local hospitals. Many patients were unable to receive treatment on the day of the explosions.
“I went to many hospitals that day. I was injured and bleeding from 6 o’clock to 10 o’clock, and I had symptoms like anemia. There was no hospital to receive me because all hospital were full. Everyone was receiving treatment in the corridor, even two people died before my eyes,” said an owner of a grocery store.
Many victims were transferred to hospitals in nearby cities to receive treatment because hospitals in Beirut could not handle the demand for immediate medical treatment- many remain untreated.
The explosion also caused serious damage to many blocks in the city, and reconstruction work has a long way to go.
