Mayor Romero joins local venues and performing arts organizations to advocate for federal relief

“Venues across the country are experiencing upwards of 90% revenue loss and will be closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. According to the National Independent Venue Association, without support from Congress, 90% of independent venues across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever. This would be devastating for Tucson’s economy. Independent venues and performing arts organizations are economic multipliers, community builders, and beloved institutions that are at the heart of Tucson’s cultural and economic fabric. The devastation of these venues closing permanently would also impact the entire music economy and cultural ecosystem in America – artists, talent agents, stagehands, security, catering, artist managers, the tour bus industry, production, radio/social media/tv/print advertising, record companies, and many others.”