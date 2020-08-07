Mayor Romero joins local venues and performing arts organizations to advocate for federal relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic forced the local arts and culture scene to close their doors, but many will struggle to re-open without federal relief.
Mayor Romero joined local venues and performing arts organizations in a letter asking Congress to pass the Save Our Stages (SOS) Act and the RESTART Act to provide the financial assistance needed to re-open their doors and resume performances when it is safe to do so.
"Our entertainment, music, arts and culture venues and organizations are at the heart of Tucson's economic and cultural vibrancy," said Mayor Romero. "It is paramount that Congress include strong financial support in the next federal relief package for these institutions and organizations, which are central to Tucson's character and identity. I am grateful to join them in advocating for federal relief that is urgently needed."
The letter reads, in part:
“Venues across the country are experiencing upwards of 90% revenue loss and will be closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. According to the National Independent Venue Association, without support from Congress, 90% of independent venues across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever. This would be devastating for Tucson’s economy. Independent venues and performing arts organizations are economic multipliers, community builders, and beloved institutions that are at the heart of Tucson’s cultural and economic fabric. The devastation of these venues closing permanently would also impact the entire music economy and cultural ecosystem in America – artists, talent agents, stagehands, security, catering, artist managers, the tour bus industry, production, radio/social media/tv/print advertising, record companies, and many others.”
This is in addition to a letter Mayor Romero signed on to earlier this week joining Mayors across the country in asking for federal relief for local restaurants through the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive (RESTAURANT) Act of 2020.
You can read the full letter below:
