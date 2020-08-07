National Guard servicemen who recovered from COVID-19 donate plasma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier today, 26 soldiers and airmen from the Arizona National Guard who recovered from COVID-19 got an opportunity to help save lives- by donating convalescent plasma to aid in the recovery of those who are still infected.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.
“So basically, the big thing about convalescent plasma is it has antibodies in the plasma from people who tested positive for COVID and were able to beat the virus,” said Codye Rogers, serviceman in the U.S. Army.
Rogers says they contacted all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, and had them go in to donate. He said one bag of convalescent plasma can save up to 4 people in the hospital who are critically ill.
“If we have 25 people that are coming in and donating today, that’s going to save 100 people today,” said Rogers.
The Red Cross of Southern Arizona is also urging people who have survived COVID-19 to sign up and donate.
To qualify as a donor, you must be at least 17-years old, weigh at least 110 lbs., be in good health and be COVID-19 symptom-free.
Donors will also need verification of prior diagnosis.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.