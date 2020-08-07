Nearly 200 Physicians Calling for Dr. Cara Christ’s Resignation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 200 physicians are calling for the immediate resignation of Arizona’s Director of Public Health Services (AZDHS).
Medical practitioners say they have “lost confidence” in Dr. Cara Christ, claiming she failed to follow science and take meaningful action to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, AZDHS set benchmarks for the physical reopening of schools.
“And we feel like, again, those aren’t following the science like we would like them to,” said Dr. Christine Severance, a Board Certified Family Physician in Phoenix. “There should be a less than 5% positivity rate [for kids back].”
Severance and Dr. Dionne Mills, a Board Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist, say they have had enough.
“It’s a life and death issue,” said Mills. “If I see someone practice malpractice and I don’t say anything I am also practicing malpractice.”
So, they sent a letter (signed by 176 medical practitioners) to AZDHS.
“Obviously, the Governor is the one with the final say, but we didn’t have [Christ] actively encouraging him and making those public statements to follow the science,” Severance said.
Mills and Severance say if Christ had recommended a statewide mask mandate when Arizona reopened and pushed for adequate testing, contact tracing and PPE, the state would not have as many COVID-19 cases.
“We definitely would not [be] in the situation we are in right now where we cannot even open schools,” Mills said.
KOLD News 13 reached to AZDHS. We have yet to hear back, however, we did receive the following statement from Gov. Doug Ducey:
“Dr. Christ is an infectious disease epidemiologist and medical doctor with a Master’s degree in microbiology with an emphasis in molecular virology and public health. She led the state through H1N1, Ebola, a Measles outbreak and more. She is one of the most qualified health professionals in the country and has worked tirelessly since the start of this pandemic to protect public health and save lives. We are lucky to have her as part of our team and have 100% confidence in her.”
