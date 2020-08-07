New alleged victims identified for man dubbed ‘Rob The Rapist’ in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) -- New potential victims have been identified by authorities after a New River man was arrested on July 31, accused of sexually assaulting several women, according to AZFamily.
Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia sexually assaulted the women at his home between March 24 and July 28.
Officials from MCSO met with Phoenix police detectives following Incorvaia’s arrest. The Phoenix police detectives identified three cases over the past three years, which they believe are similar to the first cases.
Incorvaia now is facing 10 counts of sexual assault and six counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.
