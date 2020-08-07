PCSD search for missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a vulnerable missing adult.
The missing woman is named Marlyn Regnier, but also goes by Joyce. She is 90 years old, 5′4″ and weights 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, tan pants and white shoes in the 7100 block of east Gambel Circle at about 11:30 a.m.
She was last seen walking on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the location of Marlyn Regnier is urged to call 911.
