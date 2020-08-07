Pima County offers assistance grants for child care providers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will be offering $2 million in a small business assistance grant program to reimburse child care providers for costs associated with reopening and operating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The County will provide up to $10,000 per business owner.
Eligible cost for reimbursement includes rent, lease and mortgage payments; utilities; payroll expenses; licensing fees; liability insurance; cleaning supplies; classroom materials and supplies; personal protective equipment; and renovations to meet pandemic operational guidelines.
Program eligibility requirements:
- Child care business is outside of the City of Tucson.
- Business must be a Certified DES Family Child Care Provider or an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed Child Care Center.
- Business must have 30 employees or less.
- Business finances must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Business must have been legally established as of February 2020.
- You must provide invoices and proof of payment for reimbursable expenses made between May 1, 2020, and August 14, 2020.
- You are limited to one grant per business owner (not per physical business location).
The grant will be administered as a collaboration between two County departments -- Grants Management and Innovation (GMI) and Community & Workforce Development (CWD), using CWD’s ZoomGrant application platform. Applications will be open from August 14 to August 28, and a link will be available next week at www.pima.gov/backtobusiness.
