Pima County offers assistance grants for child care providers
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 7, 2020 at 2:59 PM MST - Updated August 7 at 2:59 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will be offering $2 million in a small business assistance grant program to reimburse child care providers for costs associated with reopening and operating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County will provide up to $10,000 per business owner.

Eligible cost for reimbursement includes rent, lease and mortgage payments; utilities; payroll expenses; licensing fees; liability insurance; cleaning supplies; classroom materials and supplies; personal protective equipment; and renovations to meet pandemic operational guidelines.

Program eligibility requirements:

  • Child care business is outside of the City of Tucson.
  • Business must be a Certified DES Family Child Care Provider or an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed Child Care Center.
  • Business must have 30 employees or less.
  • Business finances must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Business must have been legally established as of February 2020.
  • You must provide invoices and proof of payment for reimbursable expenses made between May 1, 2020, and August 14, 2020.
  • You are limited to one grant per business owner (not per physical business location).

The grant will be administered as a collaboration between two County departments -- Grants Management and Innovation (GMI) and Community & Workforce Development (CWD), using CWD’s ZoomGrant application platform. Applications will be open from August 14 to August 28, and a link will be available next week at www.pima.gov/backtobusiness.

