Sonora Quest accused of fraud by AZ Attorney General

“Sonora Quest has reviewed the letter from the Attorney General’s Office regarding COVID-19 testing turnaround times. We categorically deny the allegation that Sonora Quest violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and will provide a complete response to the Attorney General’s Office. Sonora Quest is not making further comment on the letter at this time, but we affirm that Sonora Quest has provided and will continue to provide accurate and timely information about its turnaround times. Sonora Quest has eliminated the backlog and is currently reporting all categories of COVID-19 testing within one to three days . In response to the extraordinary demand for COVID-19 testing and the public health emergency, Sonora Quest partnered with the State on Project Catapult to substantially increase its daily testing capacity and will continue to do so.”