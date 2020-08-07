Sonora Quest accused of fraud by AZ Attorney General

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona State Attorney General sent a letter to Sonora Quest accusing the diagnostics company of violating the Arizona State Consumer Fraud Act.
This is a copy of the letter.
It says Sonora Quest’s website advertises coronavirus results in a 24 hours for priorities and up to 72 hours for others.
“We issued a cease and desist letter to Sonora Quest laboratories asking the company to stop making representations about its Covid-19 turnaround times,” said Katie Conner, a spokesperson for the AG’s office.
Conner says it sometimes takes the company “up to nine days” to report the results to the consumer.
The company has been trying to erase a backlog of more than 60,000 cases which has been discussed briefly in at least two press conferences on Covid-19 hosted by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
On July 23, the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ, said “they told us they expect to have the backlog of 61,000 cases cleared by July 31st.”
A week later on July 30, Dr. Christ said “we continue to see delays which is frustrating for public health.”
Governor Ducey called the backlog “disappointing.”
In this letter sent to us by Sonora Quest, it denies violating the act and says the backlog has been cleared.
It says it will “answer all the charges.”
It also says the turnaround times for testing is now 24 to 72 hours.
“Sonora Quest has reviewed the letter from the Attorney General’s Office regarding COVID-19 testing turnaround times. We categorically deny the allegation that Sonora Quest violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and will provide a complete response to the Attorney General’s Office. Sonora Quest is not making further comment on the letter at this time, but we affirm that Sonora Quest has provided and will continue to provide accurate and timely information about its turnaround times. Sonora Quest has eliminated the backlog and is currently reporting all categories of COVID-19 testing within one to three days. In response to the extraordinary demand for COVID-19 testing and the public health emergency, Sonora Quest partnered with the State on Project Catapult to substantially increase its daily testing capacity and will continue to do so.”
The AG’s office gave the company until Monday to make good on its promised turnaround times.
But it also added, even if the company makes things right this time, it’s still concerned about the future.
“Even if Sonora Quest Laboratories fixed the backlog of cases, we’re concerned that is there’s another spike in cases in Arizona and you see this mass rush for all this testing, the sane problems could occur,” Conner said.
Those problems could harm the consumer according to the state.
“Consumers can’t take the necessary precautions if they don’t have testing results,” Conner said. “And that’s very important right now in this fight against Covid-19.”
In order to do adequate contact tracing of the virus, health officials need a 24 to 72 hour testing turnaround. Any longer than that, and contact tracing becomes impossible.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.