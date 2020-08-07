UArizona Researcher Develops App to Relieve Stress During COVID

Researchers at the University of Arizona led by Dr. Judith Gordon from the College of Nursing are conducting a study to test how well the app works. The goals of the See Me Serene research project are to pilot test the app with 100 participants. Participants will provide self-report survey data and will be tested for cortisol levels collected from saliva. Cortisol is a biological marker for stress. Participants will use the See Me Serene app for 4 weeks. People interested in participating can contact the research team from within the app.