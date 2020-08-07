UArizona Researcher Develops App to Relieve Stress During COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prior to the pandemic, Dr. Judith Gordon with the UArizona College of Nursing focused on helping smokers give up tobacco.
But like many others, her focused shifted when COVID-19 started.
“We know that the effect of this pandemic on people’s mental health is huge,” said Dr. Gordon, who used her research on behavioral interventions to tackle feelings of isolation and being stuck inside.
Dr. Gordon and her team developed the smartphone app called “See Me Serene” that uses guided-imagery to describe multiple experiences in nature to help you relax. Through the app you can now feel like you’re at the beach, running or out for a hike.
"You are led through a multi-sensory process of imagining yourself in a particular situation," said Gordon.
It's a way to sort of trick your brain into feeling the same release of stress that would come with the real thing. Something that's not as easy to do now with stay-at-home orders and social distancing.
"Those techniques can in fact help people to reduce depression, reduce anxiety, and improve their mood," said Gordon.
It’s not only an app, but a research study.
Dr. Gordon is testing it’s effectiveness by surveying participants mood and monitoring the levels of cortisol through saliva samples
“We’re measuring how much stress reactivity they have at baseline then after 4 weeks of using the app.”
While it’s hard to replace the real thing, they’re hopeful it’s another way to survive the pandemic, right in the palm of your hand.
“It becomes a very easy way for people to help themselves take some control over a situation where we don’t have very much control.”
ABOUT THE STUDY:
Researchers at the University of Arizona led by Dr. Judith Gordon from the College of Nursing are conducting a study to test how well the app works. The goals of the See Me Serene research project are to pilot test the app with 100 participants. Participants will provide self-report survey data and will be tested for cortisol levels collected from saliva. Cortisol is a biological marker for stress. Participants will use the See Me Serene app for 4 weeks. People interested in participating can contact the research team from within the app.
