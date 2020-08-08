Biosphere 2 Welcomes Guests back with driving tours

Once visitors enter the Biosphere 2 grounds through the main gate, they will follow a well-marked course, guided by an app on their mobile device. Moving at a leisurely speed of about 10 mph, they will work their way down to the core facilities of Biosphere 2. Along the way, the mobile "tour guide" will talk about current research happening at the Biosphere 2 rainforest, ocean and savannah habitats. Other stops include the desert biome and a closeup view of the "lung," a unique feature that was designed to equalize air exchange during the lockdown experiment that made Biosphere 2 famous around the world.