Heatwave hits France, France hits the beach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Half of France sweltered from soaring temperatures on Friday, Aug. 7, as 45 out the country’s 96 departments have been placed on orange heatwave alert for the coming days.
French weather agency Meteo France said temperatures are set to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some regions over the weekend.
In Paris, some delighted in the hot weather, lounging out in deckchairs on the Seine riverbanks and soaking up cool water from sprinklers.
Health Minister Olivier Veran visited a nursing home in Thiviers, 450 km southwest of Paris, to remind the elderly to take extra care and to stay hydrated during the heatwave.
France was already hit by high temperatures last week, and forecasters have warned of one of France’s worst drought episodes, with this year’s July being the driest one at least 60 years.
