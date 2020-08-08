Inmate dies after medical emergency at PCADC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On August 8th, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., corrections officers were alerted to an inmate experiencing a medical emergency in a cell within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Corrections Officers entered the cell and observed the inmate in distress and having difficulty breathing. They requested medical staff to respond and began administering emergency life saving measures.
Shortly after, Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived on scene. Tucson Fire Department transported the inmate to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 4:54 a.m.
The inmate has been identified as 38-year-old Evan Hizer. At this time, the Criminal Investigations Division continues investigations.
Cause of death has not yet been determined. More information will be released as it becomes available.
