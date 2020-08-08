At least 26 dead after heavy rains in South Korea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from the southern region of the Korean peninsula as heavy rains have caused major flooding along the Seomjin River.
At least 21 people have died after 46 days of continued rain as South Korea experiences its longest monsoon in seven years.
A 100-meter embankment along the river that would typically control flooding collapsed- damaging farm land and rice fields in the area.
Videos obtained from social media showed an overflowing Seomjin River as rains continued to bear down on the region.
The country’s forestry agency has raised landslide warnings to its highest level.
International weather data predicts continued scattered thunderstorms in the area and high chances of rain throughout the upcoming week.
