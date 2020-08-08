Mauritius declares “state of environmental emergency” after ocean oil spill

By CBS Newspath | August 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM MST - Updated August 8 at 3:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, declared a “state of environmental emergency” for the island nation when a bulk carrier ship began spilling oil after running on shallow waters off its southeastern coast.

Mauritius is a small island nation east of Madagascar off the southeastern coast of the African continent.

The Prime Minister called a "state of environmental emergency" for the island nation. (Source: KOLD)

Satellite images released on Friday showed thick oil slick appear all around the area where the ship, MV Wakashio, is currently lying.

According to sources, the carrier is believed to have over 4000 tons of fuel aboard.

The Island of Mauritius is a popular tourist destination well known for its white sands, warm waters, unique wildlife and coral reef ecosystems.

