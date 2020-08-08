Protesters in Poland block detention of LGBT activist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of protesters in Warsaw, Poland surrounded a police vehicle on Aug. 7, blocking it from driving away as officers detained an activist who placed LGBT flags on statues around the capital.
But protesters took things even further. Mimicking the actions of the detained activist, protesters continued to hang flags on statues as a sign of solidarity.
The protesters shouted “Shame, disgrace!” before the police pushed them away and the van sped off, a witness said. An ambulance arrived at the scene soon afterwards, but the nature of any injuries was not immediately clear.
Activists from an anti-homophobia group claimed responsibility for the flag campaign, saying their actions were done in effort to honor LGBT rights- an issue that caused a lot of debate in Poland during last month’s presidential election.
A spokesman for the police unit that arrested the activist on explained that the decision to arrest the subject was not related to the statue campaign.
Government officials in Poland from the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party condemned the activists after the flag stunt- some supporting their detention, arguing that “LGBT rights are part of an invasive foreign ideology that undermines Polish values and the traditional family”.
Another protest is being organized in Warsaw for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
