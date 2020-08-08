Silent Witness needs help with two homicide investigations in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Silent Witness is asking the public for any information regarding two homicide cases that remain unresolved in the Phoenix area.
The first involves a teenage male.
On Aug. 1, 2020 at approximately 7:22 p.m. Jose Gabriel Rodriguez, 16, was walking through the parking lot of an apartment complex at 6900 W McDowell Rd. when a dark colored sedan drove up next to him. The passenger shot Rodriguez several times, then the vehicle fled the scene- westbound.
Rodriguez was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
The second victim involves 23-year-old Patrick Pham.
On Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:43 a.m., Pham was parked near Taylor Street and 66th Avenue when unknown suspects attempted to rob him. During the robbery the victim was shot, and he later succumbed to his injuries on April 6.
Silent Witness is asking for any details regarding these cases, as this is the only information available.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS.
