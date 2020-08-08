Update: Bumble Bee Fire, 20 percent contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Saturday the Bumble Bee Fire burning northwest of Black Canyon, north of Phoenix, has taken an estimated 2,700 acres of land.
The wildfire was spotted on Friday morning in a remote area east of Interstate 17 just before 10 a.m. and quickly spread as strong winds pushed it north. Authorities say the fire was human-caused, but no suspects have been identified.
County Road 59 is closed on the south end of Maggie Mine Road [junction] and at the Crown King Road [triangle junction].
About 100 firefighters are currently on duty. Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and up to five air tankers are combining efforts against the wildfire.
Updates on the story as information is available.
