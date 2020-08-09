FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona can’t seem to catch a break! Minimal storm chances and more heat on the way next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM MST - Updated August 9 at 3:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon, where are you?! Most of the area staying dry and we head into the new work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: A high of 107F under mainly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F.

