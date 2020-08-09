SILVER ALERT: TPD looking for missing man last seen on foot on southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking to locate 77-year-old Jose Valdez after he was last seen on foot near the 2100 block of S. Cottonwood Ln around 9 p.m. on August 8, 2020.
Valdez is described as a Hispanic male with black and grey hair, is 5′5″ tall and weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing either blue polo or orange t-shirt with black pants and brown loafer shoes.
Valdez is also known to have advanced Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
