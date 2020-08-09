TPD responds to fatal collision on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Kolb and 19th last night around 11:20 p.m. involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
According to officials, the motorcycle was headed northbound on Kolb, getting ready making right turn on 19th. Before the motorcycle could turn, it was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
DUI officers responded and found the driver of the vehicle was impaired.
Officers say both speed and impairment are factors in the collision.
Detectives are still investigating the collision and more updates will follow as information becomes available.
