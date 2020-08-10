Arizona debuts five new specialty license plates

Arizona debuts five new specialty license plates
Arizonans can show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates. (Source: ADOT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM MST - Updated August 10 at 11:09 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans now have more options to show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates that debut today.

Specialty plates are available online through ServiceArizona.com. Most cost $25 each year, with an additional $25 per year if the plate is personalized. 

The plates making their first appearance today are: 

Alzheimer’s Awareness

Available to everyone. $17 of the fee supports research to promote the scientific understanding and early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and to educate Arizona residents about disease management.

Distinguished Flying Cross

Must be a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal (proof required) with $17 of the fee going to a special fund to benefit veterans in Arizona.

Fiesta Bowl

Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting charities and programs across the state of Arizona designed to promote youth, sports and education.  

Habitat for Humanity

Available to everyone with $17 of the fee supporting Arizona families in need of decent, affordable housing.

Share the Road

Available to everyone with $17 of the fee going to both the Rob Dollar Foundation and the Uphill Into The Wind organization to promote road safety and awareness for cyclists and runners.

Arizonans can show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates.
Arizonans can show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates. (Source: ADOT)

In addition to these new plates, the Arizona Historical Society, Northern Arizona University and Phoenix International Raceway plates sport new designs that have been available since July. 

Arizonans can show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates.
Arizonans can show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates. (Source: ADOT)

In the Fiscal Year that ended June 30, the total statewide sales of specialty plates netted a new record of about $11.4 million for various causes and charities. 

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona legislature and have been offered since 1989. Authorized plate designs complete a review by law enforcement and the Arizona Department of Transportation. In all, there are now 71 license plate options for Arizona motorists.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.