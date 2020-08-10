AZDHS releases guidelines for operating restaurants and bars, theaters, gyms, water parks

By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM MST - Updated August 10 at 4:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona Department of Health Services has released new guidelines for restaurant and bars, gyms, theaters and water parks to reopen based on COVID-19 data in each county.

There are two key components to resuming business operations.

The first is the quality of the establishment’s implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies. This plan outlines mitigation strategies tailored for specific types of business operations. Business must attest to their implementation of these strategies prior to operating.

The second is the level of spread occurring in the community classified as minimal (less than five percent), moderate (five to 10 percent) and substantial (more than 10 percent).

Restaurant and Bars

Bars Nightclubs Dine In by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Gyms

Indoor Gyms Fitness Centers by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Theaters

Indoor Theaters by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Water parks/ Tubing

Water Parks Tubing by Tucson News Now on Scribd

