Bicyclist killed in crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist died when he was hit by a vehicle in midtown Tucson late Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Grant and Country Club roads.
The TPD said the bicyclist was traveling east on Grant Road before he veered into the median lane and was struck from behind by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired, according to the TPD.
The bicyclist has been identified, but authorities said they will not release his name until next of kin is notified.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.
