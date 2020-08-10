FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat possible this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon, where are you?! Most of the area staying dry and we head into the new work week as high pressure continues to build over top of us. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Thursday through Sunday as temps get very close to 110 degrees. While Tucson is no stranger to these types of temperatures, seeing them this late in the year is unusual as our average is 97 degrees.