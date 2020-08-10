Marijuana legalization to be placed on the general election ballot in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Secretary of State’s office certified signatures for the marijuana legalization ballot measure.
Secretary Katie Hobbs announced it will now be placed on the general election ballot in November as Prop 207.
The initiative would legalize the possession and use of recreational marijuana for adults ages 21 years or older and allow those to grow no more than six marijuana plants for personal use in their home.
Arizona Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for adopting rules to regulate marijuana use, including licensing of retail stores, cultivation facilities, and production facilities.
A 16 percent tax would be placed on marijuana sales and revenue would be used first to implement and enforce marijuana regulations.
The remaining revenue would be dispersed between the following departments:
- 33 percent for community college districts
- 31.4 percent for municipal police and fire departments and fire districts
- 25.4 percent for state’s highway user revenue fund
- 10 percent for justice reinvestment fund
- 0.2 percent for Arizona Attorney General to enforce
The initiative would also provide local governments with the power to ban marijuana facilities and testing centers and give local control over elements of regulation, zoning and licensing.
Anyone convicted of certain marijuana-related crimes could petition for the expungement of a criminal record starting on July 12, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.