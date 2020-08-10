Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Considered the northern hemisphere’s most popular meteor shower of the year, the Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night, Aug. 11, into Wednesday morning.
This annual light show has been active since July but this week is its time to shine.
If you can't get out to have a look, you may still be able to catch a glimpse of Perseid meteors the following two nights.
Meteors can generally be seen all over the sky so don’t worry about looking in any particular direction. Just pick an observing spot away from bright lights, lay on your back, and look up.
The Perseids are best seen between about 2 a.m. and dawn. Unfortunately, brightness from the moon will affect the peak viewing window.
The Perseids are rich in bright meteors and fireballs, so even though the brightness of the moon will reduce the number of visible meteors it will still be worth going out in the early morning to see them.
And even if you can’t be up for the early morning hours, you can go out after dark, around 9 p.m., and still see a few Perseids.
If clouds move in and obscure the view, a live broadcast of the meteor shower from a camera at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., will be available on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook starting around 8 p.m. CDT on Aug. 11. Of course, clouds are possible there, too.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.