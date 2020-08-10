$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Oro Valley still unclaimed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Oro Valley and the winner has yet to claim their prize.
The Arizona Lottery ticket was sold Saturday Aug. 8. from the QuikTrip at 11045 Oracle Rd.
The lucky person matched four of five numbers, plus the red Powerball number to secure the $50,000 prize. The winning numbers were 2-3-14-40-51 with a red Powerball number of 24.
Check your tickets to see if you could be the winner.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.