Report: Pac-12 expected to cancel football season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday, Aug. 10, that the Pac-12 was expected to cancel its football season.
College football’s 2020 season was cast into doubt as the Detroit Free Press reported that the Big Ten had voted to cancel fall sports because of the pandemic.
But a few hours later a Big Ten spokesman told Yahoo Sports that no vote had been taken.
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Southeastern Conference has said is not yet ready to call off the football season.
The Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Arizona State on Sept. 26. See the full schedule HERE.
